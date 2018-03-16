Bloodbath on Dalal Street; Sensex tumbles over 500 points, Nifty drops below 10,200

New Delhi: A huge sell-off across all sectors – led by oil and gas, metals, auto and banking stocks –dragged the Indian equity to close deep into the red on Friday.

The BSE Sensex shed over 509.54 points or 1.51 percent to close at 33,128.99 while the NSE Nifty dropped 165.00 points or 1.59 percent to close at 10,195.15.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, NTPC and Heromoto Corp were the top drags on the BSE.

Intra-day, it shuttled between 33,119.92 and 33,691.32 as metal, oil & gas, PSU, power, auto and banking stocks recorded widespread losses. The flagship index had lost 232.40 points in the previous three sessions.

Other Asian markets were also in the negative zone as investors fret over the prospect of a global trade war, accelerating selling pressure on the domestic bourses.