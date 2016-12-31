close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

BSE, Nifty snap 2-week losing streak on bargain hunting

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 14:42
BSE, Nifty snap 2-week losing streak on bargain hunting

Mumbai: Snapping the last 2-week losing streak, BSE benchmark Sensex and CNX Nifty regained by 586 points and 200 points respectively on bargain hunting from domestic mutual funds despite selling from foreign funds.

With the deadline for depositing banned notes ended on Friday and ahead of the approaching Union budget, investors accelerated buying activity with hopes that the government might come up with a series of steps to boost the economy.

Sentiment turned for the better after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there has been a sharp jump in tax collections, belying fears of a sharp slowdown in the economy in view of demonetisation.

For the week, the Sensex and the NSE Nifty recorded a rise of 585.76 points or 2.25 per cent to 26,626.46, and 200.05, or 2.51 per cent to 8,185.80, respectively.

The sensex had dropped 706.48 points or 2.64 per cent in previous two weeks. The Nifty had also tumbled by 276 points or 3.34 per cent in previous two weeks.

With PTI Inputs

 

First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 14:42
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Technology 2017 : An overview of which technology and electronic gadgets rocked year 2016

Technology 2017 : An overview of which technology and electronic gadgets rocked year 2016, Part-III

Property Plus : Where to invest in real estate and purchase flats in 2017?

Possibility of relief in Income Tax

Possibility of relief in Income Tax

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.