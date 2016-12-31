BSE, Nifty snap 2-week losing streak on bargain hunting
Mumbai: Snapping the last 2-week losing streak, BSE benchmark Sensex and CNX Nifty regained by 586 points and 200 points respectively on bargain hunting from domestic mutual funds despite selling from foreign funds.
With the deadline for depositing banned notes ended on Friday and ahead of the approaching Union budget, investors accelerated buying activity with hopes that the government might come up with a series of steps to boost the economy.
Sentiment turned for the better after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said there has been a sharp jump in tax collections, belying fears of a sharp slowdown in the economy in view of demonetisation.
For the week, the Sensex and the NSE Nifty recorded a rise of 585.76 points or 2.25 per cent to 26,626.46, and 200.05, or 2.51 per cent to 8,185.80, respectively.
The sensex had dropped 706.48 points or 2.64 per cent in previous two weeks. The Nifty had also tumbled by 276 points or 3.34 per cent in previous two weeks.
With PTI Inputs
-
Now people can do banking with thumb using BHIM app, says PM Modi at Digi Dhan Mela
-
Cash withdrawal limit from ATMs increased to Rs 4,500 from Rs 2,500, effective Jan 1
-
PM rolls out slew of reforms, schemes to benefit poor; asks politicians to let go of 'holier than thou' approach
-
Demonetisation: Last day to deposit old Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes today
-
Rs 4 lakh crore of undisclosed funds flown into bank accounts post demonetisation: Report
-
Which sectors and shares will give better returns in year 2017?
-
An overview of highest tax payers of FY 2016-17
-
Technology 2017 : An overview of which technology and electronic gadgets rocked year 2016, Part-III
-
Reports of the new SUVs to be launched in 2017
-
Property Plus : Where to invest in real estate and purchase flats in 2017?