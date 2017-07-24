BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 11K crore govt bonds

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits on Tuesday for foreign investors to purchase government debt securities worth Rs 10,922 crore.

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 1530 hours to 1730 hours, after the close of market hours.

The exchange said in a circular today that the debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

A mock bidding session would be conducted today to check the system's performance after the close of markets.

"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (of Rs 10,922 crore) for FII/FPI/sub-accounts shall be conducted on July 25, 2017 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," BSE said.

In an online auction conducted earlier this month, government debt securities had attracted bids worth Rs 29,950 crore from foreign investors as against Rs 20,397 crore on offer.

To boost inflows of foreign funds into Indian capital markets, regulator Sebi earlier this month raised the FPI investment limit in government securities to Rs 1,87,700 crore. Prior to that the limit was Rs 1,84,901 crore.