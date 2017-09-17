BSE to move 10 firms to restricted trading segment

New Delhi: Leading stock exchange BSE will shift stocks of 10 firms to the restricted trading category from September 25 for not complying with listing rules.

The scrips will be transferred to 'Z' group, according to a BSE notice dated September 15.

The stocks to be moved are Asahi Infrastructure & Projects, Bansisons Tea Industries, Delma Infrastructure, Dune Mercantile, Educomp Solutions, Filtron Engineers, Gammon India, Noble Explochem, Rei Agro and Relson India.

"Scrips will be transferred to Z group with effect from September 25, 2017, due to non-compliances for two consecutive quarters i.E. March 2017 and June 2017 for the Regulation 33 of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," BSE said.

Regulation 33 pertains to submission of financial results.

"The trades in these scrips executed in Z group will be settled on trade for trade basis," the exchange added.

The Z group includes companies that have failed to comply with Sebi's listing requirements.

With regard to Rei Agro, BSE also noted that the securities of the firm are not available for trading with effect from August 8, 2017 due to Graded Surveillance Measure framework under Stage VI and trading in them should be permitted once a month (first Monday).