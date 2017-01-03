CCPA meeting over; Budget Session likely from January 31

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) met on Tuesday to take a call on advancing the Budget Session of Parliament to the last week of January. Budget Session is likely from January 31.

The Budget Session is normally convened in the last week of February but this year the government is looking set to convene the longest session of Parliament in the last week of January.

The presentation of the Budget is expected to take place on February 1.

The Budget Session is being advanced as the government wants early allocation of funds for various schemes-- from April 1, the beginning of the financial year.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar are the members of CCPA, among others.

With PTI Inputs