Cipla shares down 3%; mcap dips Rs 1,003 crore post Q4 results

New Delhi: Shares of pharma major Cipla on Friday fell by 3 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 61.79 crore for the March quarter.

The stock ended at Rs 491.60, down 2.48 percent on BSE. During the day, it lost 4.97 percent to Rs 479.

On NSE, shares of the company declined by 2.99 percent to close at Rs 488.90.

The company's market valuation fell by Rs 1,003.34 crore to Rs 39,551.66 crore.

On the volume front, 14.99 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 70 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the day.

Cipla yesterday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 61.79 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 92.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Cipla said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated total income of the company rose to Rs 3,604.79 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 3,373.91 crore for the same period a year ago.