close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CMS Info Systems files IPO papers with Sebi

CMS Info Systems provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 15:56
CMS Info Systems files IPO papers with Sebi

New Delhi: Cash management company CMS Info Systems has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to mop up about Rs 1,000-1,200 crore through its initial share-sale offering.

The company's initial public offer (IPO) is a pure offer for sale. Existing shareholders would sell 4,44,00,000 equity shares in the public issue, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

According to merchant banking sources, the public issue is expected to garner Rs 1,000-1,200 crore.

CMS Info Systems provides cash management services, which include ATM services, and cash delivery and pick-up.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital and UBS Securities are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The company said the public issue is aimed at achieving the benefits of listing on stock exchanges.

"Our company expects that listing of the equity shares will enhance our visibility and brand image and provide liquidity to shareholders. The listing will also provide a public market for the equity shares in India," as per the draft papers.

TAGS

CMS Info Systems IPOCMS Info SystemsSEBICMS Info Systems servicesKotak Mahindra Capital CompanyAxis CapitalUBS Securities

From Zee News

Spot exchange for gold will benefit trade: WGC
Bullion

Spot exchange for gold will benefit trade: WGC

Step up capital spending: Finance minister to CPSEs
Economy

Step up capital spending: Finance minister to CPSEs

Yashwant Sinha, the Economy of India and the Bharatiya Janata Party
Exclusive

Yashwant Sinha, the Economy of India and the Bharatiya Jana...

Maruti Suzuki bets on new S-Cross in premium crossover play
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki bets on new S-Cross in premium crossover play

ONGC may sell IOC, GAIL stakes to fund HPCL acquisition
Companies

ONGC may sell IOC, GAIL stakes to fund HPCL acquisition

Savings via DBT cross Rs 58,000 crore mark: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Economy

Savings via DBT cross Rs 58,000 crore mark: Ravi Shankar Pr...

Icra sees RBI leaving rates unchanged on Oct 4
Economy

Icra sees RBI leaving rates unchanged on Oct 4

Industry, exporters bring up GST concerns at meet with FM Jaitley
Economy

Industry, exporters bring up GST concerns at meet with FM J...

Gold price falls by Rs 250 to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price falls by Rs 250 to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video