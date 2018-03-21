Continental Seeds and Chemicals IPO opens today: All you need to know

New Delhi: Delhi based Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited is all set to launch its maiden IPO offering 16,20,000 equity shares at issue price of Rs. 10 each making the issue size of around Rs. 4.21 crores.

The company is engaged in the business of developing, processing, grading and supplying of all kind of agricultural foundation and certified seeds and trading of Mentha Oil.

The shares of the company will list on NSE Emerge. Praveen Rastogi, Chairman and Managing Director, Continental Seeds and Chemicals Ltd. said, "The Company is on growth path and anticipated growth will push requirements of extended working capital and adequate working capital is required for smooth and uninterrupted operations of the Company and will enhance the turnover and profits".

On the Financial front, EPS of Continental Seeds and Chemicals Limited during the year 2016 was recorded at Rs. 0.88 and in the very next year in 2017 it rose to Rs. 1.11. The EPS for the nine months ended December 31, 2017 is Rs. 1.82 (not annualised).