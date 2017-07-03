close
D-St gives thumbs up to GST rollout; Sensex above 31,000-mark, Nifty recaptures 9,600-level

The 30-share index, after soaring 337 points to touch a high of 31,258.33 at the outset, let go of some gains and traded at 31,069.20, up 147.59 points, or 0.48 percent.

﻿
Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 10:35
New Delhi: The market hit a bright spot straightaway today as the Sensex moved beyond 31,000 at the start, extending its weekend gains following the GST kick-off amid mixed Asian cues.

However, growth of eight core sectors slowed to 3.6 per cent in May dragged down by coal and fertilisers, which acted as a sobering factor.

The 30-share index, after soaring 337 points to touch a high of 31,258.33 at the outset, let go of some gains and traded at 31,069.20, up 147.59 points, or 0.48 percent. FMCG, metal, consumer durables, realty and auto stocks went higher by up to 3.42 percent.

GST rollout: A reality check - 7 myths about Goods and Services Tax dispelled
The gauge had rallied 87.29 points in the previous two sessions.

The NSE index Nifty recaptured the 9,600 level by surging 91.85 points, or 0.96 percent, to 9,612.75.

Investors remained optimistic of the GST rollout on July 1 as they felt that the sweeping tax reform will give huge momentum to the country's economy and tempt global businesses to invest here, traders said.

Rupee softens 10 paise to 64.68 against USD
ITC climbed 5.79 percent, Tata Steel 1.16 percent and M&M 1.10 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.08 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 0.13 percent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite, however, came down 0.17 percent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.29 percent higher on Friday.

