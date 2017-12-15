D-Street cheers BJP's lead in exit polls; Sensex zooms over 300 points

New Delhi: The Sensex surgeed nearly 300 points on Friday after exit polls predicted BJP victory in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE zoomed 358.41 points to 33,605.11 in opening trade while the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) gained 110.20 points at 10,362.30.

On Thursday, short covering, along with positive hopes of the ruling BJP`s win in the crucial two-phased Gujarat assembly elections, erased the day`s entire losses and lifted the indices to close in the green.

The NSE Nifty50 edged higher by 59.15 points or 0.58 percent to close at 10,252.10 points, while the BSE Sensex closed at 33,246.70 points -- up 193.66 points or 0.59 percent.