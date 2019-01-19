Diesel crosses Rs 65-mark in Delhi, above Rs 68 in Mumbai: Check out new rates

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Petrol and diesel prices continued to rise on Saturday.

Petrol price in New Delhi saw an increase of 17 paise and being retailing at Rs 70.72 per litre, while the price of diesel was hiked by 19 paise to be sold at Rs 65.16 per litre.

Similarly, Mumbai saw an increase of 17 paise to be sold at Rs 76.35 per litre, while diesel is being sold 20 paise higher at Rs 68.22 per litre

The rise in prices comes amidst the revision of global crude oil prices owing to a possible stifling of supply in the near future.

Petrol price had touched a record high of Rs 84 per litre in Delhi and Rs 91.34 in Mumbai on October 4, 2018. Diesel on that day had peaked to Rs 75.45 a litre in Delhi and Rs 80.10 in Mumbai.

Later, the government decided to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 1.50 per litre each and asked state-owned fuel retailers to subsidise the price by another Re 1 a litre by reducing their margins.