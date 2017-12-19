हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Assembly Election Results 2017

Gujarat

Himachal

Disclose consolidated stake of shareholders: Sebi to bourses

According to Sebi, holding disclosures of promoter and promoter group, public shareholder and others must be accompanied with PAN number (first holder in case of joint holding).

PTI| Updated: Dec 19, 2017, 17:18 PM IST
Comments |
Disclose consolidated stake of shareholders: Sebi to bourses

New Delhi: To avoid multiple disclosures, markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday asked exchanges and depositories to disclose consolidated holding of each shareholder including promoters and public on the basis of the PAN and folio number.

This will help in avoiding multiple disclosures of shareholding of the same person, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

According to Sebi, holding disclosures of promoter and promoter group, public shareholder and others must be accompanied with PAN number (first holder in case of joint holding).

"Further, the shareholding of the promoter and promoter group, public shareholder and non-public, non-promoter shareholder is to be consolidated on the basis of the PAN and folio number to avoid multiple disclosures of shareholding of the same person," the regulator noted.

Folios are numbers designated to individual investor accounts, though one investor can have multiple accounts.

Tags:
multiple disclosuresSEBIBoursesPAN numberInvestor accountmultiple accounts
Next
Story

Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs as BJP bags Gujarat, Himachal

Trending