Eight of top 10 companies add Rs 93,225 crore in m-cap, ITC shines

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of eight of the 10 most valued Indian companies rose by a whopping Rs 93,225.53 crore last week, with ITC stealing the show with maximum gains.

Barring SBI and ONGC, rest eight companies, including HDFC Bank and TCS, saw addition to their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The market valuation of ITC soared Rs 27,635.3 crore to Rs 3,74,928.98 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the top-10 entities.

HDFC Bank's m-cap zoomed Rs 16,864.28 crore to Rs 4,16,977.28 crore and that of TCS advanced by Rs 14,285.6 crore to Rs 5,08,232.48 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 8,797.3 crore to Rs 2,28,821.63 crore, while that of Maruti Suzuki India surged Rs 8,624.8 crore to Rs 2,13,671.80 crore.

HUL's m-cap jumped by Rs 7,174.82 crore to Rs 2,25,243.87 crore.

RIL saw its m-cap zoom by Rs 5,624.98 crore to Rs 4,34,326.63 crore and HDFC added Rs 4,218.45 crore to Rs 2,45,933.42 crore.

On the other hand, SBI's valuation slumped Rs 15,976.42 crore to Rs 2,33,928.83 crore and that of ONGC declined by Rs 5389.96 crore to Rs 2,25,608.27 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS commanded the numero-uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, ONGC, HUL and Maruti.

Markets finished the week at lifetime highs, with the Sensex breaching the 31,000-mark and the Nifty closing a tad below 9,600.

It was the third straight week of gains for the key indices. The Sensex rose by 563.29 points, or 1.84 per cent, while the Nifty finished the past week 167.20 points, or 1.77 per cent higher.