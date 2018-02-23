Equity indices close higher, Sensex rises over 300 points

New Delhi: The domestic indices ended 1 percent higher on Friday taking cues from the global markets.

The benchmark Sensex of the BSE surged over 300 points on Friday as positive cues from the Asian markets, along with healthy buying in almost all the sectors — led by metals, banking and healthcare stocks — kept investors sentiments buoyed.

The other key index — NSE Nifty50 — too, closed over 100 points higher, signalling a steady start to the March derivatives series.

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) edged higher by 108.35 points, or 1.04 percent, to provisionally close at 10,491.05 points (at 3.30 pm).

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE settled near its day`s high of 34,167.60 points to provisionally close at 34,142.15 points — up 322.65 points, or 0.95 percent, from its previous close.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,902 advances and 831 declines.

Top five gainers on the BSE were Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Yes Bank, ONGC and Bharti Airtel.

On Thursday, the equity indices closed with marginal losses on the back of volatility infused by futures and options expiry along with negative global cues and a weak rupee.

The Nifty50 had closed lower by 14.75 points, or 0.14 percent, at 10,382.70 points, while the Sensex fell by 25.36 points, or 0.07 percent, to close at 33,819.50 points.

In the global markets, Asian shares rebounded on Friday as comments from a Federal Reserve official eased worries about faster rate rises in the United States, while the dollar ticked higher as investors dipped their toes back into riskier assets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.9 percent on Friday to add on to the previous week’s 3.9 percent gain. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.7 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow added 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 ended a tad firmer while the Nasdaq lost 0.11 percent.

(With agency inputs)