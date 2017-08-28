close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

FDI policy rules out Air India's stake sale to foreign airline

The development comes at a time when the central government has decided to divest its stake in the airline.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 19:27
FDI policy rules out Air India&#039;s stake sale to foreign airline

New Delhi: The government`s new foreign direct investment (FDI) policy suggests that foreign airlines may not be allowed to buy a stake in the national carrier Air India.

In the "Consolidated FDI Policy" released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday, the sub-section which allows foreign airlines to invest up to 49 percent paid-up capital of domestic passenger carriers is not applicable in the case of Air India. 

However, the policy, subject to certain conditions, allows foreign airlines to own up to 49 percent stake in other domestic passenger carriers.

Air India puts key properties for sale, aims to net at least Rs 500 crore
MUST READ
Air India puts key properties for sale, aims to net at least Rs 500 crore

The development comes at a time when the central government has decided to divest its stake in the airline.

A ministerial group has been formed to look into the modalities of Air India`s divestment process.

The group -- Air India-specific Alternative Mechanism -- is headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

The group has been mandated to guide the strategic divestment process and to decide on key issues such as treatment of AI`s debt and hiving-off of its assets.

The airline, which is under a massive debt burden of Rs 50,000 crore, had posted an operating profit of Rs 105 crore in 2015-16. For the last fiscal (2016-17), the company is expected to report an improved operating profit margin.

The flag carrier had got a new lease of life on April 12, 2012, when the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had approved a Rs 30,000 crore turnaround package (TAP) and financial restructuring plan (FRP) to be rolled out till the year 2021.

TAGS

Air India's stake saleFDI policyAir India's privatisationAir India disinvestmentAir India's stake sale to foreign AirlineArun JaitleyAir India's debt

From Zee News

Huge gap between action, perception on ease of doing business: NITI Aayog
Economy

Huge gap between action, perception on ease of doing busine...

Promoters intend to participate in share buyback: Infosys
Companies

Promoters intend to participate in share buyback: Infosys

Govt sanctions over 2.17 lakh houses for urban poor
Real Estate

Govt sanctions over 2.17 lakh houses for urban poor

Excess hand baggage fee: Passengers association plans to move CCI
Companies

Excess hand baggage fee: Passengers association plans to mo...

Care Ratings sees Q1 GDP growth at 6.5%
Economy

Care Ratings sees Q1 GDP growth at 6.5%

&#039;Restaurant Sector to grow aggressively in India&#039;
Companies

'Restaurant Sector to grow aggressively in India'

Adani group shares surge up to 9%
Markets

Adani group shares surge up to 9%

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Niti Aayog
Economy

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Nit...

Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys gives company best start in 6 years: CLSA
Companies

Nilekani's return to Infosys gives company best start...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video