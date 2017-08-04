FM Jaitley announces Bharat-22 ETF; sectoral cap set at 20%

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced creation of new ETF under name Bharat 2022, comprising of 22 companies, or investments from central public sector undertakings, public sector banks and some other strategic holdings.

Bharat-22 ETF will cover six sectors. For the ETF, sectoral investment limit will be at 20 percent.

It will feature four banking stocks -- SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank -- other than CPSEs such as Nalco, ONGC, IOC, BPCL and Coal India.

Besides, there will be nine other PSUs as well as REC and PFC. SUUTI's holding in ITC has also been included. Ninety percent of the equities included are traded in futures.ICICI Prudential is the fund manager.

Jaitley also said that the government had raised Rs 8,500 crore through the CPSE ETF route in the last fiscal.

The Centre has a disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore for the current fiscal, of which Rs 46,500 crore is planned to be raised through disinvestment, while Rs 15,000 crore is the target in the case of strategic disinvestment that involves surrender of government`s majority control of the company.