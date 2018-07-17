हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ford India

Ford crosses one million sales milestone in India

Ford sells Ikon, Endeavour, Fiesta, Figo, and EcoSport in the Indian market.

New Delhi: Ford on Tuesday announced that it has crossed the one million sales milestone in India.

“We are proud and excited to reach One million customers in India and remain indebted to our customers for their faith and trust,”  Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India said.

Ford has claimed that it has invested more than USD 2 billion in India since 1998. Ford sells Endeavour, Figo, and EcoSport in the Indian market. Ford portfolio in India also includes the iconic Mustang, world’s top-selling sports car in the world.

The power of choice provided by Ford also extends to powertrains – from the 1L EcoBoost to the 5L V8 Engine. Presently, the company has more than 465 sales and service outlets in 267 cities across India.

Ford India reported 9.59 percent decline in total sales at 18,830 units in June against 20,828 units in the same month last year. The company said its domestic sales stood at 8,444 units last month as against 6,149 units in June 2017, up 37 percent.

Exports, however, declined to 10,386 units as compared with 14,649 units in June last year, Ford India said in a statement.

Ford IndiaFord one million salesFord sales milestoneFord India sales

