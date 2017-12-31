Four of 10 most valued companies see Rs 21,319 crore decline in m-cap

New Delhi: Four of the 10 most valued companies together lost Rs 21,319.22 crore in market valuation last week, with Infosys and SBI emerging as the worst hit.

HDFC Bank and ITC also suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The gainers were RIL, TCS, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, HDFC and ONGC.

However, the cumulative gain of these companies (Rs 19,739.62 crore) was less than the total loss suffered by the four firms.

Infosys' m-cap slumped Rs 11,541.88 crore to Rs 2,26,977.90 crore.

The valuation of SBI tanked Rs 8,934.18 crore to Rs 2,67,162.06 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 597.61 crore to Rs 4,85,272.61 crore.

ITC's m-cap slipped by Rs 245.55 crore to Rs 3,20,730.92 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of TCS soared by Rs 11,600.58 crore to Rs 5,16,934.22 crore.

The m-cap of HUL surged Rs 3,560.56 crore to Rs 2,96,122.31 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 1,615.04 crore to Rs 5,83,347.34 crore.

ONGC's valuation rose by Rs 1,604.15 crore to Rs 2,49,798.92 crore and that of Maruti went up by Rs 939.47 crore to Rs 2,93,964.68 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC advanced by Rs 419.82 crore to Rs 2,73,252.05 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HUL, Maruti, HDFC, SBI, ONGC and Infosys.

Over the last week the BSE Sensex rose by 116.53 points or 0.34 percent to end at 34,056.83, its lifetime high.