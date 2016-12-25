close
FPIs withdraw $3.5 billion from capital markets in December

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 15:32
New Delhi: A massive $3.5 billion was withdrawn from capital market in December following rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

Most of the outflows by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have been witnessed in the debt markets during the period under review.

The latest FPI outflows took place following a withdrawal of over Rs 49,700 crore on net basis from the capital market (equity and debt) in last two months (October-November).

Prior to that, FPIs had poured in Rs 46,000 crore in the capital market in preceding three months (July-September).

"The US Federal Reserve's rate hike was certainly one of the reason for the outflow as the week leading to the announcement saw the maximum outflows as investors exited, expecting lower spread with a US rate hike.

"But independent of that, it appears that the sharp rally in November in Indian gilts could have also led to profit booking by FPIs in the debt segment," Fundsindia.Com Head of Mutual Fund Research Vidya Bala said.

Net withdrawal by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities stood at Rs 3,744 crore during December 1-23, while the same from the debt market was Rs 19,027 crore, translating into a total outflow of Rs 22,771 crore (USD 3.35 billion), depositories' data showed.

The pullout by FPIs started in October 2016 following uncertainty over the US election results and similar trend was observed in other emerging markets.
 

With PTI Inputs

 

First Published: Sunday, December 25, 2016 - 15:32
