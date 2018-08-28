हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

For the first time, the Nifty on Tuesday breached the 11,757-mark. The BSE benchmark Sensex also rallied by 183.43 points to reach all-time high of 38,877.54 in early trade.

Fresh record highs: Nifty breaches 11,757 for first time, Sensex touches 38,900

For the first time, the Nifty on Tuesday breached the 11,757-mark after climbing 59.25 pts. The BSE benchmark Sensex also rallied by 183.43 points to reach all-time high of 38,877.54 in early trade. 

Reliance Industries shares hit 52-week high, topping the 1,300-mark. Market capitalisation of the company stood at 8,24,528.24 crore.  NTPC, Coal India, Asian Paints, Vedanta and Tata Motors were among the top gainers in the Sensex index.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex zoomed 442 points to close at a record high of 38,694.11. The Nifty too climbed 134.85 points to end at a fresh high of 11,691.95.

An index of major world stock markets rose to its highest level in more than five months on Monday after the United States and Mexico struck an agreement that lowers trade tensions.

The S&P and Nasdaq indexes both hit record highs following the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 270.2 points, or 1.05 percent, to 26,060.55, the S&P 500 gained 22.78 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,897.47 and the Nasdaq Composite added 76.50 points, or 0.96 percent, to 8,022.48.

With agency inputs

 

