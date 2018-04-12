Garv Industries limited IPO opens today: All you want to know

New Delhi: Garv Industries limited (GIL) has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go- ahead to float an initial public offer.

GIL is offering 32,00,000 equity shares at issue price of Rs 10 each making the issue size of around Rs. 3.20 crores.

1,70,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each will be reserved for subscription by market makers to the issue. The face value of the equity share is Rs. 10 and the issue price is 1 time of the face value.

The IPO will open today (April 12, 2018) and will close on April 17, 2018.

Aryaman Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead managers to the issue.