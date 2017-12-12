Global cues, caution ahead of macro-data subdues key indices

Mumbai: Broadly negative Asian markets, along with rising crude oil prices and caution ahead of macroeconomic data points release pulled the key indices of the domestic equity markets lower during Tuesday's early morning trade session.

At 9.30 am, the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded lower by 30.40 points or 0.29 per cent at 10,291.85 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 33,426.59 points, traded at 33,356.04 points -- down 99.75 points or 0.30 per cent -- from Monday's close.

The Sensex touched a high of 33,458.41 points and a low of 33,345.38 points during the intra-day trade so far.

The BSE market breadth was bearish as only 721 stocks advanced against a decline of 931 scrips.