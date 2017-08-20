close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Global cues, Infy turmoil to dictate market trend: Experts

Global cues and developments at the crisis-hit Infosys will dictate market sentiment in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 13:09
Global cues, Infy turmoil to dictate market trend: Experts

New Delhi: Global cues and developments at the crisis-hit Infosys will dictate market sentiment in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

Markets will be closed on Friday for 'Ganesh Chaturthi'.

Vishal Sikka's surprise resignation as Infosys CEO on Friday threw markets off-track as the Sensex careened off 271 points.

Infosys was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, sinking 9.60 per cent.

The stock will be in focus on Monday after the company's board on Saturday approved the share buyback plan of up to Rs 13,000 crore to reward shareholders.

It will buy back 11.3 crore shares at Rs 1,150 apiece, returning cash to investors at almost 25 per cent premium to the Friday's closing price of Rs 923.10, the Bengaluru-based company said in a stock exchange filing.

"A lack of participation and selling pressure in Nifty Bank, Pharma coupled with IT, due to Infosys, is what is keeping Nifty at lower levels. So any change in breadth of these sectors will play a crucial role for coming sessions to determine the trend," said Abnish Kumar, Technical Analyst, Aadya Trading and Investments.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, said, "On the global front, investors were jittery on account of a terrorist attack in Europe which also dampened the sentiment."

Investors would also keep an eye on Jackson Hole economic policy symposium later this week.

"An important event lined up this week is the jamboree in Jackson Hole, Wyoming," said V K Sharma, Head PCG, HDFC Securities.

Over the last week, both Sensex and Nifty recorded gains of 311.09 points, or 0.99 per cent, and 126.60 points, or 1.30 per cent, respectively. 

TAGS

Infosysmarket outlookSensexNiftyshareholders

From Zee News

Hike in upfront payment in tax disputes harsh: Experts
Economy

Hike in upfront payment in tax disputes harsh: Experts

NCLT must treat home buyers at par with banks: Assocham
Economy

NCLT must treat home buyers at par with banks: Assocham

Petrol, diesel price on 20th August 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 20th August 2017: Check out the rat...

83% metro residents feel life has become more uncertain: Survey
Economy

83% metro residents feel life has become more uncertain: Su...

McDonald&#039;s likely to challenge NCLT order on Vikram Bakshi
Companies

McDonald's likely to challenge NCLT order on Vikram Ba...

&#039;Weaker Q1 sets tone for another weak year, net may grow 1.5%&#039;
Markets

'Weaker Q1 sets tone for another weak year, net may gr...

Tepid credit growth: RBI data missing non-bank, debt markets
Economy

Tepid credit growth: RBI data missing non-bank, debt market...

Banks stare at union strike on Tuesday, services may be hit
Economy

Banks stare at union strike on Tuesday, services may be hit

Govt extends GST return filing date to August 25
Economy

Govt extends GST return filing date to August 25

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video