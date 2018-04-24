Global cues push key indices higher

Mumbai: Broadly positive Asian markets pushed the key Indian equity indices higher during the early morning trade session on Tuesday.

According to market observers, healthy buying in banking, automobile and healthcare stocks also supported the key indices` upward movement.

Around 9.30 a.m., the wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 16 points or 0.15 per cent to 10,600.70 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 34,491.38 points, traded at 34,597.71 points -- up 146.94 points or 0.43 per cent from its previous session`s close.

The Sensex has so far touched a high of 34,604.76 points and a low of 34,465.49 points during the intra-day trade.

The BSE market breadth was bullish with 1,024 advances and 549 declines.