BSE

Global turmoil rattles stock market; Sensex falls 759 points, Nifty closes below 10,250

Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, IT, metals, auto and capital goods stocks.

New Delhi: Stock markets closed deeply in the red on as global turmoil continue to rattle the domestic equities with both Sensex and Nifty losing 2 percent.

The BSE Sensex ended at six-month low by falling 759.74 points or 2.19 percent to end at 34,001.15. This is the lowest closing since April 11.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty also slumped 225.45 points  or 2.16 percent to 10,234.65 amid market volatility.

Heavy selling was witnessed in banking, IT, metals, auto and capital goods stocks.

While the stock market benchmark Sensex in the early trade crashed over 1,000 points, the rupee fell to an intra-day record low of 74.48 to a dollar.

Intra-day Sensex breached the 34,000-mark and hit a low of 33,723.53, before staging a partial recovery to touch a high of 34,325.09 in afternoon trade.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 1,096 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,893 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde`s comments that stock market valuations had been "extremely high", triggered the meltdown in the US markets, and spilled over to Asia on Thursday driving China's benchmark to a four-year low.

The Shanghai Composite index plunged 5.2 percent, its lowest since November 2014 and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by almost 4 percent.

With Agency Inputs

 

