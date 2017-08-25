close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold price sheds Rs 150 to Rs 29,700 per ten grams

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity declined by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,700 and Rs 29,550 per ten gram, respectively.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 25, 2017 - 16:25
Gold price sheds Rs 150 to Rs 29,700 per ten grams

New Delhi: Gold prices drifted lower by Rs 150 to Rs 29,700 per ten grams on Friday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid fall in demand from local jewellers.

Silver, however, held steady at Rs 40,200 per kg in scattered deals.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, easing demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market mainly pulled down the gold prices.

Globally, gold fell 0.35 percent to USD 1,285.80 an ounce in New York yesterday.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity declined by Rs 150 each to Rs 29,700 and Rs 29,550 per ten gram, respectively. It had gained Rs 150 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

On the other hand, silver ready held steady at Rs 40,200 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs 5 to Rs 39,050 per kg.

Silver coins, however, maintained a steady trend at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces. 

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

Infosys to cast wide net in CEO search, may go back to &#039;alumni&#039;
Companies

Infosys to cast wide net in CEO search, may go back to...

EPFO members can apply online for Certificate of Coverage on foreign postings
Personal Finance

EPFO members can apply online for Certificate of Coverage o...

Investor wealth soars Rs 8.5 lakh crore this fiscal
Markets

Investor wealth soars Rs 8.5 lakh crore this fiscal

Honda launches privilege edition of Jazz at starting price of Rs 7.36 lakh
Automobiles

Honda launches privilege edition of Jazz at starting price...

MFs equity folio count rises 29 lakh in Apr-Jul FY&#039;18
Markets

MFs equity folio count rises 29 lakh in Apr-Jul FY'18

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to head Nominations committee to pick Infosys CEO
Companies

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to head Nominations committee to pick I...

Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage to stay: UIDAI CEO
Personal Finance

Deadline for Aadhaar-PAN linkage to stay: UIDAI CEO

Nilekani to lead Infy out of troubled times: Mazumdar-Shaw
Companies

Nilekani to lead Infy out of troubled times: Mazumdar-Shaw

McDonald&#039;s case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row themselves
Companies

McDonald's case: NCLAT asks parties to settle row them...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video