Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 30, 2017 - 17:14
Government had 105.36 billion rupees outstanding loans from RBI in June 23 week

The government had 105.36 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) outstanding loans with the central bank under ways and means advances in the week ended June 23, according to the Reserve Bank of India`s weekly statistical supplement released on Friday.

The central government had no outstanding loans in the week earlier.
