हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals

GSK Pharma shares surge 14% after Q1 results

The stock rose sharply by 13.91 percent to end at Rs 3,150.90 on BSE.

GSK Pharma shares surge 14% after Q1 results

New Delhi: Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday zoomed nearly 14 percent after the company reported standalone net profit of Rs 88.59 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The stock rose sharply by 13.91 percent to end at Rs 3,150.90 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 17.45 percent to Rs 3,249 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company advanced by 13.57 percent to settle at Rs 3,158.

The company's market valuation soared Rs 3,260 crore to Rs 26,689 crore.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 26.42 crore for April-June quarter of last fiscal, 2017-18, GlaxoSmithKline said in a filing to BSE today.

The company's standalone total income was Rs 753.43 crore for the first quarter of 2018-19. It was Rs 620.84 crore for the year-ago period.

It said the figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2018-19 are not comparable with the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

The board has approved and recommended a bonus issue of one equity share for every equity share held as on a record date to be determined, GlaxoSmithKline said.

Tags:
GlaxoSmithKline PharmaceuticalsGlaxoSmithKline sharesGlaxoSmithKline net profitGlaxoSmithKline earning

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close