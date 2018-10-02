हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Petrol

Hike in fuel prices continues; petrol at Rs 83.85 in Delhi, Rs 91.20 in Mumbai

Petrol is being sold at Rs 83.85 per litre and diesel is being retailed at Rs 75.25 per litre in the national capital.

New Delhi: Fuel prices continued the upward trend across the country on Tuesday as the petrol price was hiked by 0.12 paisa and diesel by Rs 0.16 in Delhi.

After the revision, petrol is being sold at Rs 83.85 per litre and diesel is being retailed at Rs 75.25 per litre in the national capital.

In Mumbai, petrol prices crossed Rs 90-run mark with the fuel being sold at Rs 91.20 per litre. 

The diesel price is Rs 79.89 per litre, increased by Rs 0.17.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months.

Earlier, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country was because of the depreciation in the value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar. 

(With Agency inputs)

