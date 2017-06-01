HUL shares gain nearly 3%, m-cap rises by Rs 6,191 crore

New Delhi: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rose by nearly 3 percent to hit its one-year high in intra-day trade Thursday, becoming the 6th most-valued Indian firm in terms of market valuation.

The stock gained 2.68 percent to end at Rs 1,095.40 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 2.99 percent to Rs 1,098.70 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company rose by 2.65 percent to close at Rs 1,095.35.

Following the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation surged Rs 6,190.86 crore to Rs 2,37,082.86 crore.

With this, the company became the sixth most-valued firm in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) and stood ahead of SBI, ONGC, Infosys and Maruti in the top-10 list.

TCS is the most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 5,02,626.61 crore, followed by RIL (Rs 4,31,953.08 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,18,023.80 crore), ITC (Rs 3,82,156.67 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,51,534.04 crore).

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has posted 6.19 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by robust sales across various business segments.