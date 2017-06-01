close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

HUL shares gain nearly 3%, m-cap rises by Rs 6,191 crore

Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rose by nearly 3 percent to hit its one-year high in intra-day trade Thursday, becoming the 6th most-valued Indian firm in terms of market valuation.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 19:17

New Delhi: Shares of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever rose by nearly 3 percent to hit its one-year high in intra-day trade Thursday, becoming the 6th most-valued Indian firm in terms of market valuation.

The stock gained 2.68 percent to end at Rs 1,095.40 on BSE. During the day, it went up by 2.99 percent to Rs 1,098.70 -- its 52-week high.

On NSE, shares of the company rose by 2.65 percent to close at Rs 1,095.35.

Following the gain in the stock, the company's market valuation surged Rs 6,190.86 crore to Rs 2,37,082.86 crore.

With this, the company became the sixth most-valued firm in terms of market capitalisation (m-cap) and stood ahead of SBI, ONGC, Infosys and Maruti in the top-10 list.

TCS is the most valued firm with a m-cap of Rs 5,02,626.61 crore, followed by RIL (Rs 4,31,953.08 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,18,023.80 crore), ITC (Rs 3,82,156.67 crore) and HDFC (Rs 2,51,534.04 crore).

Hindustan Unilever Ltd has posted 6.19 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,183 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, driven by robust sales across various business segments. 

TAGS

HUL sharesHindustan UnileverHUL m-capHUL stocksHUL market capitalisationHUL net profit

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

HDFC buys 15% stake in Tanzania&#039;s First Housing Finance Co
Real Estate

HDFC buys 15% stake in Tanzania's First Housing Financ...

Rupee edges up 3 paise to 64.48 against USD
Markets

Rupee edges up 3 paise to 64.48 against USD

Maruti, Mahindra, Honda post double digit sales growth in May
Automobiles

Maruti, Mahindra, Honda post double digit sales growth in M...

India&#039;s double-digit growth helps Uber narrow losses in Q1
Companies

India's double-digit growth helps Uber narrow losses i...

Airtel-Telenor merger gets SEBI, BSE, NSE nod
Companies

Airtel-Telenor merger gets SEBI, BSE, NSE nod

India to regain tag of fastest growing economy in Q1: Arvind Panagariya
Economy

India to regain tag of fastest growing economy in Q1: Arvin...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video