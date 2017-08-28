ICEX launches world's first diamond futures contracts
India is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough diamonds in the world are polished.
Image credit: @ICEXofficial
Mumbai: The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) launched the world`s first diamond futures contracts on Monday to provide exporters with a hedging tool.
The 1-carat contract for expiry in November, December and January will have delivery centre at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, the exchange said in a statement.