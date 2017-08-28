close
ICEX launches world's first diamond futures contracts

India is a global diamond polishing hub where 14 out of every 15 rough diamonds in the world are polished.

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:04
ICEX launches world&#039;s first diamond futures contracts
Image credit: @ICEXofficial

Mumbai: The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) launched the world`s first diamond futures contracts on Monday to provide exporters with a hedging tool.

The 1-carat contract for expiry in November, December and January will have delivery centre at Surat in the western state of Gujarat, the exchange said in a statement.

diamond futures contractsICEXworld`s first diamond futuresdiamond 1-carat contractdiamond delivery centre

