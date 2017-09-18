close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ICICI Lombard IPO subscribed 98% on Day 2

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 2.37 times, non-institutional investors 10 percent and retail 62 percent.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 19:31

New Delhi: The initial share sale offer of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company was subscribed 98 percent on the second day of bidding Monday, as per stock exchanges data.

The initial public offer (IPO), through which the insurer is looking to raise about Rs 5,700 crore, received bids for 6,01,87,028 shares against the total issue size of 6,16,66,740 shares, data available with the NSE showed.

The category for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 2.37 times, non-institutional investors 10 percent and retail 62 percent.

The issue has received over half a million application on the second day of the offer, investment banking sources said.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Thursday had raised Rs 1,625 crore from anchor investors.

The company's IPO involves dilution of up to 86,247,187 shares by promoters -- ICICI Bank and Fairfax. The initial share sale offer will close tomorrow.

The insurer is looking to raise about Rs 5,700 crore at the higher end of the price band, which is fixed at Rs 651-661 per share.

Post-issue, the shareholding of Fairfax will come down to 9.91 percent, from 21.9 percent now, while the same for ICICI Bank will be reduced to 55.95 percent, from 62.95 percent.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance is a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Canadian NRI Prem Watsa-promoted Fairfax Financial Holdings.

For the ICICI Bank group, this is the second public offer this fiscal. Its life insurance arm ICICI Prudential had raised Rs 6,000 crore through an IPO earlier.

CLSA India Private, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial Institutional Securities are the book running lead managers of the IPO.

TAGS

ICICI Lombard IPOICICI Lombard General Insurance CompanyICICI PrudentialIPO newsqualified institutional buyers

From Zee News

Companies

Bank unions approach FM for FRDI Bill withdrawal

PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomorrow
Economy

PM to meet FM, officials to review economic situation tomor...

India eyes spending cuts as glitches in GST hit revenue
Economy

India eyes spending cuts as glitches in GST hit revenue

Sebi updates board on action on suspected shell firms
Companies

Sebi updates board on action on suspected shell firms

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds via bonds
Real Estate

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to raise funds via bonds

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes potshots at note ban, &#039;hasty&#039; rollout of GST
Economy

Former PM Manmohan Singh takes potshots at note ban, '...

Fosun Pharma to acquire 74% stake in Gland Pharma for $1.09 billion
Companies

Fosun Pharma to acquire 74% stake in Gland Pharma for $1.09...

Markets

New India Assurance IPO gets Sebi go-ahead

Nitin Gadkari wants to take NHAI public, awaiting Finance Ministry nod
Companies

Nitin Gadkari wants to take NHAI public, awaiting Finance M...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video