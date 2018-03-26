ICICI Securities IPO closes today, subscribed 36% on day 2

New Delhi: The over Rs 4,000-crore initial public offer (IPO) of ICICI Securities will close on Monday. The IPO was subscribed 36 percent on the second day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO to raise over Rs 4,000 crore received bids for 1,59,57,060 shares against the total issue size of 4,42,25,343 shares, NSE data showed.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 54 percent, non institutional investors5 percent and retail investors 39 percent.

The IPO is of 77,249,508 shares (including anchor portion of 33,024,165 shares).

The issue of the brokerage firm, part of ICICI group, is in a price band of Rs 519-520.

ICICI Securities on Wednesday raised Rs 1,717 crore from anchor investors.

DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets are managing the issue.

With PTI Inputs