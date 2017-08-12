close
India INX to commence trading in gold options from Aug 30

In June, Sebi had allowed options trading in commodities to deepen the market but permitted each exchange to launch options on futures of only one commodity initially.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 18:15

Mumbai: BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) will launch trading in gold options from August 30, a move which will allow investors an opportunity to hedge their risk without worrying about daily market volatility.

India INX, which has received regulator Sebi's nod to launch the product, has estimated that gold options, along with other gold contracts, would clock a daily average turnover of USD 35 million on the exchange's platform.

Recently, domestic commodity exchange MCX also said it has received Sebi's approval to commence trading in gold options contracts. The bourse is likely to launch the product by August-end.

"Gold options will give participants an opportunity to hedge their risk without worrying about daily volatility," India INX managing director and CEO V Balasubramaniam said in a statement here.

"This instrument will give buyer a right to buy or sell an underlier at a preset price on a future date," he added.

In June, Sebi had allowed options trading in commodities to deepen the market but permitted each exchange to launch options on futures of only one commodity initially.

Trading in options has been a long pending demand of the exchanges and market intermediaries. While the market watchdog had agreed to permit options trading last year itself, some legal requirements were holding back the move.

Sebi had stipulated necessary guidelines with regard to the product design and risk management framework to be adopted for trading in options on commodity futures.

India Inx began its operations on January 16, 2017 and is India's first International Exchange set up at GIFT City in Gandhinagar.

The exchange, which operates for 22 hours a day, allows international investors and Non-Residents Indians to trade in various asset classes including equities and derivatives from anywhere across the globe.

TAGS

BSEIndia International ExchangeIndia INXSEBIIndia INX tradingIndia INX gold contracts

