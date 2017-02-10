Indian equities markets end flat

Mumbai: Indian equities markets ended on a flat note on Friday even as healthy buying was witnessed in IT, Teck (technology, media and entertainment) and capital goods stocks.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched up by 15.15 points or 0.17 per cent to 8,793.55 points.

The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 28,367.17 points, provisionally closed at 28,334.25 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- up a miniscule 4.55 points or 0.02 per cent, from the previous close at 28,329.70 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 28,456.18 points and a low of 28,286.80 points during the intra-day trade.

In contrast, the BSE market breadth was tilted in favour of the bears -- with 1,541 declines and 1,317 advances.

On Thursday, the NSE Nifty rose by 9.35 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 8,778.40 points,and the BSE Sensex was up 39.78 points or 0.14 per cent at 28,329.70 points.