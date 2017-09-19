close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India's first billion-dollar IPO since 2010 all set to be launched tomorrow

SBI Life, a subsidiary of top Indian lender State Bank of India, will open the IPO sale to the public on September 20 and close it on September 22, according to a filing. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 19, 2017 - 19:06
India&#039;s first billion-dollar IPO since 2010 all set to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi: In what will be the country's first billion-dollar IPO in nearly seven years, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd will launch an initial public offering on Wednesday to raise as much as $1.3 billion.

SBI Life, a subsidiary of top Indian lender State Bank of India, will open the IPO sale to the public on September 20 and close it on September 22, according to a filing.

The IPO will raise as much as 84 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) for SBI Life's two main shareholders - State Bank of India and BNP Paribas Cardif - which are paring their stakes.

State Bank of India is selling up to an 8 percent stake, or 80 million shares, in SBI Life, while BNP Paribas Cardif is selling up to a 4 percent stake, or 40 million shares.

SBI Life's IPO is the biggest since state-run Coal India's 155 billion rupee ($2.4 billion) IPO in 2010 and market participants expect 2017 to be a record-setting year for India, with fund-raising from IPOs exceeding 2010's $8.5 billion.

 

TAGS

SBI Life Insurance Co Ltdbilion-dollar IPOSBI LifeState Bank of IndiaIPO sale

From Zee News

Unitech serious developer, not fly-by-night operator: Chairman
Companies

Unitech serious developer, not fly-by-night operator: Chair...

Rupee slips to nearly 2-month low of 64.33 vs USD
Markets

Rupee slips to nearly 2-month low of 64.33 vs USD

Economy

Fast-track GST refund, else Rs 65K crore may be stuck: Expo...

Allowing InvITs, REITs to issue debt securities positive: ICRA
Real Estate

Allowing InvITs, REITs to issue debt securities positive: I...

&#039;Foodgrain output in 2017-18 to be at last year&#039;s level&#039;
Economy

'Foodgrain output in 2017-18 to be at last year's...

Companies

Companies may have to furnish Apr-Sept income estimates to...

NPA-laden state-run banks crimp advance tax mop-up at 10.6%
Companies

NPA-laden state-run banks crimp advance tax mop-up at 10.6%

Renault rolls out Duster Sandstorm edition at Rs 10.9 lakh
Auto News

Renault rolls out Duster Sandstorm edition at Rs 10.9 lakh

Mahindra and Mahindra unveils India&#039;s first driverless tractor; commercial rollout in 2018
Automobiles

Mahindra and Mahindra unveils India's first driverless...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video