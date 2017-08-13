close
Inflation data and developments arising from simmering tension between the US and North Korea will guide Indian equities' movement in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 11:12
Inflation data, geopolitical developments to drive markets

New Delhi: Inflation data and developments arising from simmering tension between the US and North Korea will guide Indian equities' movement in a holiday-shortened week ahead, say experts.

"Currently, domestic confidence has fallen given Sebi's action over shell companies which impact near-term liquidity. Going ahead, market will take cues from CPI and WPI inflation data. Any escalation of geopolitical tensions will have bearing on the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

Stock markets are closed on Tuesday for Independence Day.

Coal India, IDBI and Tata Power will announce their earnings on Monday.

"Geopolitical developments will guide our markets in the week ahead," said VK Sharma, Head - Business, Private Client Group, HDFC Securities.

Last week, the Sensex and Nifty plunged 1,111.82 points (3.43 per cent) and 355.60 points (3.53 per cent), respectively.

Of late, market has been reeling under pressure after Sebi's directive imposing trading curbs on suspected 331 shell companies and mounting geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea.

