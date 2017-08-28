close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys shares end over 3% higher on Nilekani's return

The stock jumped 3.14 per cent to close at Rs 941.15 on the BSE. During the day, it went up 4.49 per cent to Rs 953.50.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 17:31
Infosys shares end over 3% higher on Nilekani&#039;s return

New Delhi: Infosys shares ended with over 3 per cent gains on Monday, adding Rs 6,583 crore to its market valuation, continuing with its positive momentum after the company named former CEO Nandan Nilekani as the new Chairman.

The stock jumped 3.14 per cent to close at Rs 941.15 on the BSE. During the day, it went up 4.49 per cent to Rs 953.50.

On the NSE, it gained 3.16 per cent to end at Rs 941.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 6,583.17 crore to Rs 2,16,179.17 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 14.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore changed hands at the NSE during the day.

"Relief rally on IT major with a scope of stability returning to the management also supported the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Infosys faced a leadership crisis after first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka abruptly quit on August 18, blaming founders for slander.

Last week saw the founders staging a dramatic coup, bringing back co-founder Nandan Nilekani as its Chairman, replacing R Seshasayee.

TAGS

Infosys sharesInfosys crisisNandan Nilekani rejoinsInfosys CEOVishal Sikka resignsBSENSEStock marketVishal Sikka

From Zee News

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Niti Aayog
Economy

Reforms with alacrity holds key to poverty eradication: Nit...

Nilekani&#039;s return to Infosys gives company best start in 6 years: CLSA
Companies

Nilekani's return to Infosys gives company best start...

Govt to sell 5% stake in NTPC at floor price of Rs 168 per share on Tuesday
Markets

Govt to sell 5% stake in NTPC at floor price of Rs 168 per...

CPSEs&#039; land likely to be used for affordable housing
Real Estate

CPSEs' land likely to be used for affordable housing

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects
Companies

SBI favours equal treatment of lenders, buyers in projects

NSE adds three members to broad Nifty 50 index, removes four
Markets

NSE adds three members to broad Nifty 50 index, removes fou...

Over 60% of MFIs adopt cashless disbursement: MFIN
Economy

Over 60% of MFIs adopt cashless disbursement: MFIN

Sensex up 155 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex up 155 points; Nifty reclaims 9,900-mark

Markets

Four companies line up Rs 2,500 crore IPOs in September

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video