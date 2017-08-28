Infosys shares end over 3% higher on Nilekani's return

New Delhi: Infosys shares ended with over 3 per cent gains on Monday, adding Rs 6,583 crore to its market valuation, continuing with its positive momentum after the company named former CEO Nandan Nilekani as the new Chairman.

The stock jumped 3.14 per cent to close at Rs 941.15 on the BSE. During the day, it went up 4.49 per cent to Rs 953.50.

On the NSE, it gained 3.16 per cent to end at Rs 941.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 6,583.17 crore to Rs 2,16,179.17 crore.

In terms of equity volume, 14.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore changed hands at the NSE during the day.

"Relief rally on IT major with a scope of stability returning to the management also supported the market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

Stock markets were closed on Friday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Infosys faced a leadership crisis after first non-founder chief executive Vishal Sikka abruptly quit on August 18, blaming founders for slander.

Last week saw the founders staging a dramatic coup, bringing back co-founder Nandan Nilekani as its Chairman, replacing R Seshasayee.