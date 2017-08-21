close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Infosys shares extend slide, down 4.5%

On NSE, shares of the company went down by 4.55 percent to Rs 881.15 -- its 52-week low.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:50
Infosys shares extend slide, down 4.5%

New Delhi: The scrip of Infosys continued to reel under pressure for the second consecutive session today, falling 4.5 percent, despite the company's share buyback announcement.

Even after a positive opening, the stock failed to hold on the momentum and later slipped 4.39 percent to hit its one-year low of Rs 882.55 on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company went down by 4.55 percent to Rs 881.15 -- its 52-week low.

The stock was the biggest loser among the blue chips on both the key indices during the morning trade.

Vishal Sikka's surprise resignation as Infosys CEO threw the stock off-track as it had plummeted nearly 10 per cent in Friday's trade also.

The company's board on Saturday approved the share buyback plan of up to Rs 13,000 crore to reward shareholders.

The buyback price of Rs 1,150 per share was nearly 25 percent higher than Friday's closing of Rs 923.10 apiece. 

TAGS

Infosysshare of InfosysInfosys share priceInfoys share buybackVishal Sikka's resignation

From Zee News

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow
Automobiles

2017 Hyundai Verna to be launched in India tomorrow

After SBI, Bank of India also considering reduction in savings rate
Personal Finance

After SBI, Bank of India also considering reduction in savi...

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India
Automobiles

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, GT R launched In India

McDonald&#039;s terminates franchise agreement for 169 fast-food outlets with CPRL
Companies

McDonald's terminates franchise agreement for 169 fast...

Trai&#039;s discussion paper on spectrum auction likely this week
Economy

Trai's discussion paper on spectrum auction likely thi...

Retail inflation to be well within RBI&#039;s 2-6% target: BofAML
Economy

Retail inflation to be well within RBI's 2-6% target:...

Essar Oil completes sale of India assets to Rosneft for $12.9 billion
Companies

Essar Oil completes sale of India assets to Rosneft for $1...

NCLT&#039;s insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to &#039;adjust&#039; deals
Real Estate

NCLT's insolvency proceedings forces Jaypee to 'a...

Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be affected
Companies

Bank strike on August 22: Banking operations likely to be a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video