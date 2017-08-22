close
Infosys stock under scanner as Sebi tracks its price movement

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is keeping a track on the stock price movement of information technology major Infosys.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:23
New Delhi: Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is keeping a track on the stock price movement of information technology major Infosys.

Informing about the same, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi said that a watch is being kept on the share price of the company after CEO Vishal Sikka's sudden resignation.

He also said that the market regulator is sticking to December deadline for inking Aadhaar with e-KYC for trading accounts.

