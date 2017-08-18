Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka's resignation

close
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 10:17
New Delhi: Stocks of Infosys on Friday tanked over 6 percent in early morning trade after Vishal Sikka resigned as MD and CEO of the firm.

"...The board of directors of Infosys Limited has at its meeting today accepted the resignation of Dr Vishal Sikka as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company with immediate effect," the IT firm said in a BSE filing.

Similar movement was seen on the NSE as well where the stock opened at Rs 1,017.90, fell to Rs 952.30, down 6.71 percent over its previous close.

Sikka has been appointed as the Executive Vice-Chairman, Infosys said.

Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao has been named as the Interim -MD and CEO of the firm.

"The succession plan for appointment of a new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer has been operationalised by the board and a search for the same has been commenced," Infosys added.

 

InfosysInfosys sharesVishal SikkaVishal Sikka resignationInfosys stocks

