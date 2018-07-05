हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Infosys weighs down Sensex by 71 points, Nifty down to 10,750; Rupee slides

The Rupee slipped by 23 paise to stand at 68.97 per dollar.

Mumbai: Weighed down by heavyweights such as Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, the S&P BSE Sensex fell marginally by 70 points while the Nifty ended below 10,750 mark on Thursday as the closing bell rang. The Rupee slipped by 23 paise to stand at 68.97 per dollar. 

Both the key indices had opened on a positive note on Thursday morning with the Sensex opening at 35,703 level, 58 points higher against the previous session's closing. 

Earlier today, Infosys announced partnership with Siemens PLM Software, leading to NSE index ending 4.4 percent lower, while Reliance Industries shed 2.6 percent. 

This comes amid jittery Asian markets ahead of a deadline for imposition of further U.S. tariffs on China.

With agency inputs

