close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks plummet

Investor wealth on Tuesday plunged by Rs 1.43 lakh crore amid sell-off in the stock market where the BSE benchmark index slumped nearly 260 points.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 19:28
Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks plummet

New Delhi: Investor wealth on Tuesday plunged by Rs 1.43 lakh crore amid sell-off in the stock market where the BSE benchmark index slumped nearly 260 points.

The 30-share index, which lost nearly 52 points in the previous session, resumed higher at 32,341.05 and advanced to 32,354.77 in early trade.

But selling pressure emerged as participants digested the Sebi order clamping down on shell companies, which dragged the gauge below the 32,000-mark briefly to a low of 31,915.20. The index finally settled at 32,014.19, a loss of 259.48 points, or 0.80 per cent.

Following weakness in stocks, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies fell by Rs 1,43,634.86 crore to Rs 1,31,84,912 crore.

The benchmark indices fell as Sebi cracked down on 331 suspected shell companies listed on exchanges.

Investors were spooked after the markets watchdog last night directed bourses to initiate action against the suspected shell companies. These scrips will not be available for trading this month.

"Sebi order has taken industry and investors by surprise. This has led to erosion of serious wealth and if some of the companies are found to be not shell companies, this order shall still be a death knell on their perception and valuation," said Rajesh Narain Gupta, Managing Partner, SNG and Partners.

Dr Reddy's was the worst performer in the 30-share pack, losing 4.91 per cent. Other laggards included SBI, ITC, ICICI Bank and NTPC.

Among the sectoral indices, realty was the hardest hit, down 4.53 per cent, followed by oil and gas (2.16 per cent).

On the BSE, 2,020 stocks declined and 566 advanced while 121 remained unchanged

TAGS

BSE bechmarkBSEInvestor wealthSEBISebi order

From Zee News

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag
Markets

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate
Economy

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate

Economy

India plans to allow extra 2 lakh tonnes duty-free sugar im...

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far
Bullion

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far

Job loss due to automation won&#039;t affect India: Government
Economy

Job loss due to automation won't affect India: Governm...

I-T dept detects Rs 13,715 crore undisclosed income last fiscal
Economy

I-T dept detects Rs 13,715 crore undisclosed income last fi...

Big data to address problems of jobs, growth: Nandan Nilekani
Companies

Big data to address problems of jobs, growth: Nandan Nileka...

Domino&#039;s to invest Rs 100 crore in rebranding, expansion
Companies

Domino's to invest Rs 100 crore in rebranding, expansi...

Amazon partners with Titan to foray into US market
International Business

Amazon partners with Titan to foray into US market

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video