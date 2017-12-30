हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Investors became richer by Rs 45.50 lakh crore in 2017

The Sensex gained 7,430.37 points, or 27.91 percent, this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 30, 2017, 18:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Investor wealth surges by Rs 45.50 lakh crore this year helped by a strong rally in the stock market where the BSE benchmark surged 28 percent.

The Sensex gained 7,430.37 points, or 27.91 percent, this year. The 30-share key index touched its lifetime high of 34,137.97 on December 27.

Led by the strong show in the stock market, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies soared by Rs 45,50,867 crore to Rs 1,51,73,867 crore (USD 2.3 trillion) this year.

In the last trading day of the calander year, stock market closed on a higher note as positive global cues, along with a strong rupee and healthy buying in auto, IT and consumer durables stocks gave a boost to investors` sentiments.

On a closing basis, the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose by 52.80 points or 0.50 percent to 10,530.70 points.

The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) reclaimed the important 34,000-level and closed at 34,056.83 points -- up 208.80 points or 0.62 percent -- from its previous session`s close.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee strengthened by 21 paise to close at 63.87 against the US dollar from its previous close at 64.08.

On year-over-year basis, the rupee appreciated by a whopping 405 paise, or 5.96 percent, as compared to 2016-end level of 67.92.

The year 2017 gave a massive edge to the Indian currency when compared to its counterparts in other Asian and emerging economies, after a long six-year hiatus.

With Agency Inputs

 

