Investors' wealth rises Rs 20.70 lakh crore in FY18

New Delhi: Investors' wealth surged Rs 20.70 lakh crore during 2017-18 fiscal helped by robust broader market sentiment where the BSE benchmark index rose by over 11 percent.

The 30-share Sensex soared 3,348.18 points, or 11.30 percent, to 32,968.68 during 2017-18. The flagship index touched its all-time high of 36,443.98 on January 29, 2018.

Led by the surge in stocks, the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies rose by Rs 20,70,472 crore to Rs 1,42,24,997 crore.

FY18 has largely been a very good year for the equity markets as Sensex notched gains of nearly 12 percent. In addition to the foreign fund flows, the rally in Indian equities in FY18 has been led by strong liquidity support from the domestic investors," said Sandeep Chordia, Vice President, Research and Data Analytics, Kotak Securities.

The BSE's key index ended the last day of 2017-18 at 32,968.68, down 205.71 points yesterday.

"We had a good rally during the first 10 months of FY18, led by strong inflows from domestic and foreign investors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

In the last two months, large, mid and small-cap indices have fallen due to selling pressure from LTCG and increase in domestic and global bond yield, Nair added.

A large number of successful IPOs also helped the total investor wealth to rise.

During 2016-17, investors' wealth soared Rs 26.79 lakh crore to Rs 121.54 lakh crore as on March 31, 2017.