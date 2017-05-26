close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ITC stock up 3%, m-cap surges Rs 10,872 crore post Q4

Shares of ITC on Friday rose by 3 percent, adding Rs 10,872 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported a 12.13 percent increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 18:36

New Delhi: Shares of ITC on Friday rose by 3 percent, adding Rs 10,872 crore to its market valuation, after the company reported a 12.13 percent increase in standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of 2016-17.

The stock gained 2.99 percent to settle at Rs 308.65 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.57 percent to Rs 313.40 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company moved up by 3 percent to close at Rs 309.10.

The company's market valuation surged Rs 10,871.98 crore to Rs 3,74,928.98 crore.

On the volume front, 26.22 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at the NSE during the day.

ITC today reported a 12.13 percent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 2,669.47 crore for the March quarter, driven by revenue growth in agri commodities, branded packaged foods and personal care product businesses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,380.68 crore for the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITC's net sales during the period under review were up 6.15 percent at Rs 15,008.82 crore, as against Rs 14,138.78 crore for the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
 

TAGS

ITCITC sharesITC market valuationITC net profitsITC growthITC net sales

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore
Companies

Tech Mahindra Q4 net profit drops 31% to Rs 588 crore

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO
Automobiles

India not yet ready for electric cars: Honda Cars India CEO

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offer
Automobiles

Audi cuts model prices by up to Rs 10 lakh for limited offe...

China says considering tighter controls on yuan currency
International Business

China says considering tighter controls on yuan currency

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore
Companies

ONGC Q4 net profit falls 6% at Rs 4,340 crore

GST will lead to more organised logistics sector: Icra
Economy

GST will lead to more organised logistics sector: Icra

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video