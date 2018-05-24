Jet Airways shares hit 52-week low on weak earnings

New Delhi: Shares of Jet Airways on Thursday plunged over 12 percent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter.

The company's scrip tumbled 10.57 percent to Rs 376.60 -- its 52-week low -- on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company slumped 12.12 to hit a one-year low of Rs 370.05.

Jet Airways yesterday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and weaker rupee.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 602.42 crore in the year-ago period, as per the company's filing on BSE .

The total income also declined by 3.44 percent to Rs 6,055 crore during the quarter, against Rs 6,271.21 crore in the same quarter last year, as per the filing.