Retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% in July on higher food prices

Retail Inflation accelerated to 2.36 percent in the month of July in comparison to 1.46 percent in June. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 18:31
Retail inflation accelerates to 2.36% in July on higher food prices

New Delhi: India`s annual consumer price inflation (CPI) picked up to 2.36 percent in July from 1.46 percent in June, as a decline in food prices slowed sharply, government data showed on Monday.

Revised inflation was 1.46 percent in June, the slowest pace, since India started releasing retail inflation data in January 2012 based on combined data for rural and urban consumers.

Core inflation rate was recorded at 3.9 percent month on month (MoM) in comparison to 3.8 percent month on month (MoM).

India’s wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation increased to 1.88 percent in July, led by increases in food and mineral prices, compared to 0.90 percent rise a month ago.

 

 

