Sensex recovers 79 points in opening trade on Asian cues

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 10:08
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 79 points in early trade today on buying in oil, realty, metal and PSU stocks after yesterday's losses.

The 30-share index rebounded by 78.72 points, or 0.24 percent, to 31,780.97. The gauge had lost 189.98 points in the previous session in line with overall weakness across the globe fuelled by North Korea's nuclear test on Sunday.

All the sectoral indices led by oil&gas and realty were trading in the green, adding up to 0.82 percent.

The NSE Nifty also moved up by 23.85 points, or 0.24 percent, to quote at 9,936.70.

Traders said small gains at other Asian markets, recovering some of the ground lost in the previous day following North Korea's nuclear test, influenced trading sentiments here.

Major gainers in the Sensex kitty included Tata Steel, Asian Paint, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, ONGC, Dr Reddy's, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Tata Motors, Cipla and L&T, rising up to 1.25 percent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.23 percent while Shanghai Composite index up 0.08 percent in early trade today. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.47 percent.

The US markets were closed yesterday for the Labor Day holiday.

