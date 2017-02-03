close
UNION BUDGET 2017

Key Indian equity indices trade lower in early session

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:58
Mumbai: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the red on Friday after two days of post-budget rally.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 32.73 points or 0.12 per cent lower during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 2.40 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 8,731.85 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 28,270.67 points, was trading at 28,193.88 points (at 9.17 a.m.) in the early session, lower 32.73 points or 0.12 per cent from the previous day`s close at 28,226.61 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 28,280.58 points and a low of 28,180.29 points in the trade so far.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 09:58
